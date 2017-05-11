Bahrain-Merida rider celebrates Giro stage 'win' - 6km before the finish... and seven other classic finish line fails - Road Cycling UK

It was fairytale stuff: in his team leader’s home town, the day after having a team-mate booted off the race, and the day after seeing Slovenian compatriot Jan Polanc bag a stage win, Luka Pibernik bolted off the front of the peloton to foil the sprinters and win stage five of the Giro d’Italia. It almost sounds too good to be true. Because it was.

Pibernik fell for the age-old trick of miscounting the laps – and completely ignoring the lap bell – as he celebrated what he thought was a stage win some six kilometres early.

Luka Pibernik celebrates… a lap too soon (pic: Eurosport)

Arms outstretched as he sat up on the finishing straight to bask in his glory, he turned to check out the peloton – only for the sprint trains to thunder past, well aware there was another lap to complete.

As Fernando Gaviria went on to claim stage victory, Pibernik was left red-faced as he eventually came in 148th place.

But he can at least console himself with the fact he is not the first – and definitely won’t be the last – to celebrate at the wrong time.

Here’s some more riders who probably don’t want to be reminded of their finish line fails…