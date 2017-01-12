British neo-pro James Shaw nervous but excited ahead of WorldTour debut - Road Cycling UK

British neo-pro James Shaw admits he can feel the nerves building ahead of his WorldTour debut, but the Lotto-Soudal man is keen to take everything he can from his Santos Tour Down Under experience.

Shaw, 20, signed pro terms with Lotto-Soudal in the winter after impressing for their development team, and the Southampton-born ace has not had to wait long for his debut in cycling’s top tier, after earning selection for next week’s race.

And having acclimatised himself to the hot Australian summer, Shaw is hoping he can learn from his experienced team-mates in Adelaide when the race rolls out on January 13.