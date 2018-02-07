Rising star Charlie Tanfield set for UCI Track World Championship debut as British Cycling names 22-rider squad - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Previews

Rising star Charlie Tanfield set for UCI Track World Championship debut as British Cycling names 22-rider squad

Laura and Jason Kenny will also return to elite international action in Apeldoorn

Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham’s impressive winter on the track has seen the Team KGF duo muscle their way into the Great Britain team for the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn – a squad which also includes the returning Laura and Jason Kenny.

Tanfield became the second-fastest Brit ever in the individual pursuit when he won gold at the Track World Cup in Minsk, before beating Bigham to the national title last month.

Tanfield told RCUK how both his and Bingham’s form had resulted in them being invited to train with British Cycling, and they have now been confirmed as the only two non-programme riders to be selected for Apeldoorn.

Taking place from February 28 to March 4, Great Britain’s 22-strong squad will also see the return to elite competition of husband and wife duo Laura and Jason Kenny, for the first time since the birth of their son.

Charlie Tanfield will make his UCI Track World Championship debut in Apeldoorn after a stunning winter on the boards (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Performance director Stephen Park admitted the selectors had some tough decisions to make, but hopes Tanfield and Bigham’s selection will serve as inspiration for other riders outside of the British Cycling programme.

“Dan and Charlie have made their mark on the track cycling scene this season and what they have achieved is commendable,” he said.

– Interview: Charlie Tanfield takes aim at individual pursuit world record –

“I hope their efforts encourage others outside the centralised British Cycling system to follow their example.

“They are currently on a training camp in Mallorca with the men’s endurance squad and it’s a really exciting time for us to have an expanded pool of talent to select from.”

The Kennys are two of seven Olympic champions selected, meanwhile, with Jason joined in the men’s sprint squad by Phil Hindes and Callum Skinner (the trio won team sprint gold together at Rio 2016),  while Laura joins the women’s endurance line-up alongside Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker (three of the four women who, along with the now-retired Joanna Rowsell Shand, won team pursuit gold in Rio).

Ed Clancy is the seventh Olympic champion and part of a men’s endurance squad which also features Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood.

Ellie Dickinson, Emily Nelson and Emily Kay – who all rode at last year’s worlds – complete the women’s endurance squad.

“It’s a really exciting time for us to have an expanded pool of talent to select from” – Stephen Park, British Cycling performance director

Lauren Bate – one of two debutants alongside Hayter – pairs up with Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant in the women’s sprint squad.

And the squad is completed by the men’s sprint team, with Olympic champions Kenny, Skinner and Hindes joined by Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman.

Two-time Olympic champion Steven Burke and Scottish star Neah Evans are notable absentees – both despite being part of Britain’s gold-medal winning team pursuit squads at the Manchester round of the UCI Track World Cup.

Laura and Jason Kenny will also return to competitive international action for the first time since the birth of their son (Pic: Sirotti)

With a young team at last year’s World Championships, Great Britain returned with two gold medals, and Park hopes points race champion Barker and omnium winner Archibald will both be able to retain their rainbow jerseys in Apeldoorn.

“Both have enjoyed a successful World Cup campaign in the build up to these World Championships, winning nine medals between them, and it would be great to see them finish off their season with some more strong performances as they continue to build towards Tokyo 2020,” he said.

On the squad as a whole, he added: “Looking at the squad list for this year’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships, we have a really strong line-up of riders which should translate into some good performances by the Great Britain Cycling Team.

“The selection panel had some very tough decisions to make in selecting this team, but it’s a good problem to have and is testament to the strength in depth in British track cycling talent”

“The selection panel had some very tough decisions to make in selecting this team, but it’s a good problem to have and is testament to the strength in depth in British track cycling talent.

“There’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s competition; obviously seeing Laura and Jason’s return to the world stage will be a special occasion, they’ve both shown they are back on form during training sessions and I know they’re excited to be competing in this year’s World Championships.”

Great Britain team for the 2018 UCI World Track Championships

Men’s endurance
Dan Bigham
Ed Clancy
Kian Emadi
Ethan Hayter
Chris Latham
Mark Stewart
Charlie Tanfield
Ollie Wood

Women’s endurance
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Ellie Dickinson
Emily Kay
Laura Kenny
Emily Nelson

Men’s sprint
Jack Carlin
Phil Hindes
Jason Kenny
Ryan Owens
Callum Skinner
Joe Truman

Women’s sprint
Lauren Bate
Katy Marchant

Share

Topics:

UCI Track World Championships 2018

Related Articles

Previews

Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to go for gold at this weekend's UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships

Helen Wyman and Nikki Brammeier also selected in 13-rider Great Britain line-up for Valkenburg

Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards named in Great Britain team for UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships
Previews

Vuelta a Espana 2018 route revealed: six key stages

Where will the red jersey be won and lost on the back-loaded, climb-heavy route unveiled in Estepona?

Vuelta a Espana 2018 route revealed: six key stages
Previews

Tour Down Under 2018: route, riders and TV schedule

Where will the race be won, who by and where can you watch the race live?

Tour Down Under 2018: route, riders and TV schedule
Previews

BBC Sport to stream British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018 live

Evie Richards, Tom Pidcock, Nikki Brammeier, Helen Wyman and Ian Field all in action in Hetton Lyons Country Park

BBC Sport to stream British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018 live
Previews

Where will the 2018 Giro d'Italia be won or lost?

Iconic climbs, thigh-numbing gradients and a time trial for the powerhouses of the peloton...

Giro d'Italia 2018: seven key stages where the race will be won and lost
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production