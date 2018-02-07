Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham’s impressive winter on the track has seen the Team KGF duo muscle their way into the Great Britain team for the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn – a squad which also includes the returning Laura and Jason Kenny.

Tanfield became the second-fastest Brit ever in the individual pursuit when he won gold at the Track World Cup in Minsk, before beating Bigham to the national title last month.

Tanfield told RCUK how both his and Bingham’s form had resulted in them being invited to train with British Cycling, and they have now been confirmed as the only two non-programme riders to be selected for Apeldoorn.

Taking place from February 28 to March 4, Great Britain’s 22-strong squad will also see the return to elite competition of husband and wife duo Laura and Jason Kenny, for the first time since the birth of their son.