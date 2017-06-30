Tour de France 2017: start list - Road Cycling UK

Tour de France 2017: start list

Who is riding the 104th Tour de France, and what are their race numbers?

Nine British riders will line up for the 2017 Tour de France, led by defending champion and three-time yellow jersey winner Chris Froome.

Froome will wear dossard number one, having won the Tour for the last two years and three times in four in all.

And he is joined on the start list for the race, which starts with a time trial in Dusseldorf on Saturday July 1, by a stellar cast befitting the biggest race on the cycling calendar.

The peloton lines up for the start of last year’s Tour de France, but is racing this time out? (pic: Sirotti)

Giro d’Italia runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar), in-form Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and two-time former winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) will all lead their respective teams as they bid to dethrone Froome on a route incorporating all five of France’s mountain regions.

– Who will win the 2017 Tour de France? –

Every minute of every stage of this year’s race will be live on Eurosport so, if you want to keep tabs on your favourite riders, here is the full start list, with race numbers for the 2017 Tour de France.

Team Sky

1 Chris FROOME (GBR)

2 Sergio HENAO (COL)

3 Vasil KIRYIENKA (BLR)

4 Christian KNEES (GER)

5 Michal KWIATKOWSKI (POL)

6 Mikel LANDA (ESP)

7 Mikel NIEVE (ESP)

8 Luke ROWE (GBR)

9 Geraint THOMAS (GBR)

Chris Froome will be hoping to swap Team Sky’s limited edition white jersey for yellow (Pic: Team Sky)

 

Ag2r-La Mondiale

11 Romain BARDET (FRA)

12 Jan BAKELANTS (BEL)

13 Axel Domont (FRA)

14 Mathias FRANK (SUI)

15 Ben GASTAUER (LUX)

16 Cyril GAUTIER (FRA)

17 Pierre LATOUR (FRA)

18 Oliver NAESEN (BEL)

19 Alexis VUILLERMOZ (FRA)

Movistar

21 Nairo QUINTANA (COL)

22 Andrey AMADOR (CRC)

23 Daniele BENNATI (ITA)

24 Carlos BETANCUR (COL)

25 Jonathan CASTROVIEJO (ESP)

26 Imanol ERVITI (ESP)

27 Jesus HERRADA (ESP)

28 Jasha SUTTERLIN (GER)

29 Alejandro VALVERDE (ESP)

 

Trek-Segafredo

31 Alberto CONTADOR (ESP)

32 Koen DE KORT (NED)

33 John DEGENKOLB (GER)

34 Fabio FELLINE (ITA)

35 Michael GOGL (AUT)

36 Markel IRIZAR (ESP)

37 Bauke MOLLEMA (NED)

38 Jarlinson PANTANO (COL)

39 Haimar ZUBELDIA (ESP)

Alberto Contador, leads Trek-Segafredo (pic – Sirotti)

 

BMC Racing

41 Richie PORTE (AUS)

42 Damiano CARUSO (ITA)

43 Alessandro DE MARCHI (ITA)

44 Stefan KUNG (SUI)

45 Amael MOINARD (FRA)

46 Nicolas ROCHE (IRL)

47 Michael SCHAR (SUI)

48 Greg VAN AVERMAET (BEL)

49 Danilo WYSS (SUI)

 

Astana

51 Fabio ARU (ITA)

52 Dario CATALDO (ITA)

53 Jakob FUGLSANG (DEN)

54 Andrei GRIVKO (UKR)

55 Dmitriy GRUZDEV (KAZ)

56 Bakhtiyar KOZHATAYEV (KAZ)

57 Alexey LUTSENKO (KAZ)

58 Michael VALGREN (DEN)

59 Andrey ZEITS (KAZ)

UAE Team Emirates

61 Louis MEINTJES (RSA)

62 Darwin ATAPUMA (COL)

63 Matteo BONO (ITA)

64 Kristijan DURASEK (CRO)

65 Vegard Stake LAENGEN (NOR)

66 Marco MARCATO (ITA)

67 Manuele MORI (ITA)

68 Ben SWIFT (GBR)

69 Diego ULISSI (ITA)

Ben Swift races for UAE Team Emirates (pic – Sirotti)

 

FDJ

71 Arnaud DEMARE (FRA)

72 Davide CIMOLAI (ITA)

73 Mickael DELAGE (FRA)

74 Jacopo GUARNIERI (ITA)

75 Ignatas KONOVALOVAS (LTU)

76 Olivier LE GAC (FRA)

77 Rudy MOLARD (FRA)

78 Thibaut PINOT (FRA)

79 Arthur VICHOT (FRA)

Orica-Scott

81 Johan Esteban CHAVES (COL)

82 Michael ALBASINI (SUI)

83 Luke DURBRIDGE (AUS)

84 Mat HAYMAN (AUS)

85 Damien HOWSON (AUS)

86 Daryl IMPEY (RSA)

87 Jens KEUKELEIRE (BEL)

88 Roman KREUZIGER (CZE)

89 Simon YATES (GBR)

 

Dimension Data

91 Mark CAVENDISH (GBR)

92 Edvald BOASSON HAGEN (NOR)

93 Steve CUMMINGS (GBR)

94 Bernard EISEL (AUT)

95 Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG (RSA)

96 Serge PAUWELS (BEL)

97 Mark RENSHAW (AUS)

98 Scott THWAITES (GBR)

99 Jaco VENTER (RSA)

Mark Cavendish is fit after glandular fever, and rides for Dimension Data (pic – Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

QuickStep Floors

101 Marcel KITTEL (GER)

102 Jack BAUER (NZL)

103 Gianluca BRAMBILLA (ITA)

104 Philippe GILBERT (BEL)

105 Daniel MARTIN (IRL)

106 Fabio SABATINI (ITA)

107 Zdenek STYBAR (CZE)

108 Matteo TRENTIN (ITA)

109 Julien VERMOTE (BEL)

 

Bora-Hansgrohe

111 Peter SAGAN (SVK)

112 Maciej BODNAR (POL)

113 Emanuel BUCHMANN (GER)

114 Marcus BURGHARDT (GER)

115 Rafal MAJKA (POL)

116 Jay McCARTHY (AUS)

117 Pawel POLJANSKI (POL)

118 Juraj SAGAN (SVK)

119 Rudiger SELIG (GER)

Peter Sagan will ride in the rainbow jersey of world champion with Bora-hansgrohe (pic – Sirotti)

 

Katusha-Alpecin

121 Tony MARTIN (GER)

122 Marco HALLER (AUT)

123 Reto HOLLENSTEIN (SUI)

124 Robert KISERLOVSKI (CRO)

125 Alexander KRISTOFF (NOR)

126 Maurits LAMMERTINK (NED)

127 Tiago MACHADO (POR)

128 Nils POLITT (GER)

129 Rick ZABEL (GER)

 

Lotto-Soudal

131 Andre GREIPEL (GER)

132 Lars Ytting BAK (DEN)

133 Tiesj BENOOT (BEL)

134 Thomas DE GENDT (BEL)

135 Tony GALLOPIN (FRA)

136 Adam HANSEN (AUS)

137 Jurgen ROELANDTS (BEL)

138 Marcel SIEBERG (GER)

139 Tim WELLENS (BEL)

Team Sunweb

141 Michael MATTHEWS (AUS)

142 Nikias ARNDT (GER)

143 Warren BARGUIL (FRA)

144 Roy CURVERS (NED)

145 Simon GESCHKE (GER)

146 Ramon SINKELDAM (NED)

147 Laurens TEN DAM (NED)

148 Mike TEUNISSEN (NED)

149 Albert TIMMER (NED)

Cofidis

151 Nacer BOUHANNI (FRA)

152 Dimitri CLAEYS (BEL)

153 Nicolas EDET (FRA)

154 Christophe LAPORTE (FRA)

155 Cyril LEMOINE (FRA)

156 Luis Angel MATE (ESP)

157 Daniel NAVARRO (ESP)

158 Florian SENECHAL (FRA)

159 Julien SIMON (FRA)

Nacer Bouhanni is Cofidis’ top sprinter for the race (pic – Sirotti)

LottoNL-Jumbo

161 Robert GESINK (NED)

162 George BENNETT (NZL)

163 Dylan GROENEWEGEN (NED)

164 Tom LEEZER (NED)

165 Paul MARTENS (GER)

166 Primoz ROGLIC (SVN)

167 Timo ROOSEN (NED)

168 Jos van EMDEN (NED)

169 Robert WAGNER (GER)

 

Direct Energie

171 Thomas VOECKLER (FRA)

172 Thomas BOUDAT (FRA)

173 Lilian CALMEJANE (FRA)

174 Sylvain CHAVANEL (FRA)

175 Yohann GENE (FRA)

176 Adrien PETIT (FRA)

177 Perrig QUEMENEUR (FRA)

178 Romain SICARD (FRA)

179 Angelo TULIK (FRA)

Thomas Voeckler will ride his final Tour de France (pic – Sirotti)

Cannondale-Drapac

181 Pierre ROLLAND (FRA)

182 Alberto BETTIOL (ITA)

183 Patrick BEVIN (NZL)

184 Nate BROWN (USA)

185 Simon CLARKE (AUS)

186 Taylor PHINNEY (USA)

187 Andrew TALANSKY (USA)

188 Rigoberto URAN (COL)

189 Dylan VAN BAARLE (NED)

 

Bahrain-Merida

191 Ion IZAGIRRE (ESP)

192 Yukiya ARASHIRO (JAP)

193 Grega BOLE (SVN)

194 Borut BOZIC (SVN)

195 Janez BRAJKOVIC (SVN)

196 Ondrej CINK (CZE)

197 Sonny COLBRELLI (ITA)

198 Tsgabu GRMAY (ETH)

199 Javier MORENO (ESP)

Sonny Colbrelli is making his Tour de France debut (pic – Sirotti)

 

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

201 Guillaume MARTIN (FRA)

202 Frederik BACKAERT (BEL)

203 Thomas DEGAND (BEL)

204 Marco MINNAARD (NED)

205 Yoann OFFREDO (FRA)

206 Andrea PASQUALON (ITA)

207 Dion SMITH (NZL)

208 Guillaume VAN KEIRSBULCK (BEL)

209 Pieter VANSPEYBROUCK (BEL)

Fortuneo-Vital Concept

211 Dan McLAY (GBR)

212 Maxime BOUET (FRA)

213 Brice FEILLU (FRA)

214 Elie GESBERT (FRA)

215 Romain HARDY (FRA)

216 Pierre-Luc PERICHON (FRA)

217 Laurent PICHON (FRA)

218 Eduardo SEPULVEDA (ARG)

219 Florian VACHON (FRA)

British sprinter Dan McLay will Fortuneo-Vital Concept’s sprinting charge (pic – Sirotti)

