Tour de France 2017: start list - Road Cycling UK

Nine British riders will line up for the 2017 Tour de France, led by defending champion and three-time yellow jersey winner Chris Froome.

Froome will wear dossard number one, having won the Tour for the last two years and three times in four in all.

And he is joined on the start list for the race, which starts with a time trial in Dusseldorf on Saturday July 1, by a stellar cast befitting the biggest race on the cycling calendar.

The peloton lines up for the start of last year’s Tour de France, but is racing this time out? (pic: Sirotti)

Giro d’Italia runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar), in-form Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and two-time former winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) will all lead their respective teams as they bid to dethrone Froome on a route incorporating all five of France’s mountain regions.

here is the full start list, with race numbers for the 2017 Tour de France.