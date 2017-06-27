Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Froome will roll out wearing dossard number one in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1), having won the last two Tours in very contrasting ways.

In 2015, it was all about Team Sky’s metronomic rhythm and dominance in the mountains, whereas last year Froome seized his opportunities on all terrain – descending to victory on the Peyresourde, claiming bonus seconds in a breakaway on a flat stage, winning against the clock and even, iconically, running part the way up Mont Ventoux after a crash.

He is favourite again this time out, but his rivals appear to have stepped it up so far this season – the Dauphine, where Froome finished fourth overall, being a case in point.

Defending champion Chris Froome is without a win so far this season (pic – Sirotti)

The only other time he has not won the Dauphine since 2013, is also the only year Froome did not win the Tour de France, in 2014.

Climbing, and then descending, the Mont de Chat, Froome looked back to his best but he lost ground on Alpe d’Huez and again on the Plateau de Solaison in the following days.

It is no reason to panic that he has not won a race so far this year – after all, to win the Tour and Vuelta a Espana he needs to start peaking between now and mid-September, not a fortnight ago.

But it has been proved he can be beaten – now the only question remaining is if anybody can do it at the Tour de France…

Form guide

2017 highlights: Herald Sun Tour (sixth overall), Criterium du Dauphine (fourth overall)

Tour de France starts: six

Best results: winner (2013, 2015, 2016); seven stage wins (2012-2016); King of the Mountains (2015)