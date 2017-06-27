Chris Froome (Team Sky) bids for a third consecutive yellow jersey at the 2017 Tour de France, and the Team Sky man’s fourth win in five years, but could this be his toughest challenge yet?
To earn a fifth British Tour de France win since 2012, Froome will have to beat traditional rivals like Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), alongside in-form former lieutenant Richie Porte (BMC Racing), home favourite Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), fit-again Fabio Aru (Astana) and rising stars like Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Orica-Scott duo Johan Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates.
For the first time since 2012, when he was a domestique for Sir Bradley Wiggins, Froome will start the Tour de France without a win to his name so far this season – is it a sign his star is waning, or is he simply waiting to peak at the perfect time?
We’ve taken a closer look at the contenders for the yellow jersey at the 2017 Tour de France, their past performances and the form guide.
Share