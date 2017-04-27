Could the third Tour de Yorkshire be the first to be won by a British rider? Team Sky’s Ian Stannard will be among the riders hoping so, but he’ll face stiff competition – including both former winners – in the White Rose County.

Rolling out of Bridlington on Friday (April 28), the race heads to Scarborough on stage one where the rouleurs will look to foil the sprinters on the coast.

Stage two takes the riders from Tadcaster to Harrogate, where a sprint finish a la stage one of the 2014 Tour de France can be expected, before the queen stage, on Sunday April 30, packs in the climbs on a 194.5km route from Bradford to Sheffield.

Thomas Voeckler rolls out as defending champion for the third Tour de Yorkshire (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

With seven UCI WorldTour teams, five UCI ProContinental outfits and Britain’s best domestic teams set for the start line, there is an intriguing mix of riders ready for the third edition of the race.

Among those lining up against Stannard will be his former team-mate, and 2015 winner, Lars Petter Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) while defending champion Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) is also returning to Yorkshire.

So who should you be looking out for? We’ve taken a closer look at 12 of the contenders for overall victory – and check out our TV guide to see when you can tune in to the action.