Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage two as Caleb Ewan takes overall lead - Road Cycling UK

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won stage two of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire in Harrogate, beating Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) on Parliament Street as the Australian took over the race lead.

Bouhanni proved his form with a long-range sprint on the same finishing straight as that used for the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France – a race for which Bouhanni was controversially not selected by FDJ.

Now with Cofidis – a move largely triggered by that non-selection – Bouhanni was quickest to respond to a surprise late attack by Direct Energie’s Jonathan Hivert and timed his sprint to perfection to send a message to his former employers.

Ewan came in second for the second consecutive day, and will now wear the leader’s jersey on stage three – though he is not expected to retain it on a brutal, climb-laden final stage from Bradford to Sheffield.