Lizzie Deignan solos to 'special and surreal' Women's Tour de Yorkshire win - Road Cycling UK

Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) says bagging her first victory of the season in her home county of Yorkshire was ‘special and surreal’.

The victory was Deignan’s first individual victory since the controversy over her three anti-doping whereabouts failures which – had the first one not been struck from the record by CAS – could have led to her being suspended last year.

But after three second-place finishes in the Ardennes Classics, all behind team-mate Anna van der Breggen – Deignan carried her form into the Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race and soloed to victory in Harrogate.