Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage one - Road Cycling UK

The crash is likely to have wider consequences though with Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) already leaving the race in an official car, having been the first rider behind Nielsen when he fell.

Russ Downing (JLT-Condor) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) were also among the riders to hit the deck, in a chaotic end to what had been a relatively straightforward stage.

A fast pace was set at the start, and it took a few attempts to get a breakaway up the road before the elastic snapped after 15km and a group of eight went up the road.

Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille KTM), James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon), Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling), Tobyn Horton (Madison-Genesis) and Yoeri Havik (Raleigh-GAC) were the men to earn some TV time, but the breakaway was also kept at close quarters by the bunch.