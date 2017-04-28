Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage one - Road Cycling UK

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) to win the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire for the second consecutive year.
In a sprint finish marred by a huge crash, caused when Ewan’s lead-out man Magnus Cort Nielsen touched wheels with another rider after dropping the Australian off, Groenewegen sprinted to victory on the Scarborough sea front.
British rider Chris Opie (Bike Channel-Canyon) pulled off a big result to claim third behind the two UCI WorldTour sprinters, while British champion Adam Blythe also avoided the crash to finish eighth.
Share