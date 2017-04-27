Tour de Yorkshire 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

All eyes will be on the white rose county this weekend for the third Tour de Yorkshire, which rolls out of Bridlington on Friday (April 28).

A mix of WorldTour stars and the cream of the British domestic riders will do battle on a tough route, with Team Sky’s Ian Stannard among the riders to watch.

– Tour de Yorkshire 2017 preview: 12 riders to watch –

And you can watch all of the action unfolding live, with both ITV4 and Eurosport 2 showing the race – including the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday (April 29).

Here’s when to tune in…