Tour de Yorkshire 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

Tour de Yorkshire 2017: TV schedule

ITV4 and Eurosport 2 to broadcast the race live

All eyes will be on the white rose county this weekend for the third Tour de Yorkshire, which rolls out of Bridlington on Friday (April 28).

A mix of WorldTour stars and the cream of the British domestic riders will do battle on a tough route, with Team Sky’s Ian Stannard among the riders to watch.

– Tour de Yorkshire 2017 preview: 12 riders to watch –

And you can watch all of the action unfolding live, with both ITV4 and Eurosport 2 showing the race – including the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday (April 29).

Here’s when to tune in…

Team Sky’s Ian Stannard will be among the riders to watch at the Tour of Britain (Pic: Tour of Britain)

Tour de Yorkshire 2017: TV schedule

Friday April 28: stage one
LIVE: ITV4 – 12.30pm; Eurosport 2 – 12.45pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Saturday April 29: Women’s Tour de Yorkshire
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 8.30am; ITV4 – 9am

Saturday April 29: stage two
LIVE: ITV4 – 2pm; Eurosport 2 – 2.10pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 8.15pm

Sunday April 30: stage three
LIVE: ITV4 – 12.30pm; Eurosport 2 – 4pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Share

Topics:

Tour de Yorkshire 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Racing

Twelve riders to look out for at the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire

An undulating parcours, an iconic stage finish and a brutal final day await for the third Tour de Yorkshire

Tour de Yorkshire 2017 preview: 12 riders to watch
Racing

Memorial service for Mike Hall to take place on May 2

Bikes, lycra and cycling caps encouraged as a celebration of Mike Hall's life

Memorial service for Mike Hall to take place on May 2
Racing

Diary of a newbie racer: March - the custardy battle

Heading out of the city to battle for custard and rice pudding in Devon

Diary of a fourth category racer: April - the custardy battle
Racing

Tour of Britain 2017 route: Edinburgh start, Cardiff finale, Essex time trial, no summit finishes

Race to finish outside London for first time since 2012

Tour of Britain 2017 route: Edinburgh start, Cardiff finale, Essex time trial, no summit finishes
Racing

How to survive as a neo-pro

Retired pro Team King and Sunweb leader Laurens ten Dam share their advice on how to survive the first two years in the peloton

How to survive as a neo-pro: words of wisdom from Laurens ten Dam and Ted King
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production