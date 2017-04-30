Serge Pauwels leads home Dimension Data one-two to win Tour de Yorkshire 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Serge Pauwels led home a Dimension Data one-two in Sheffield as he won the third and final stage of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire to claim overall victory.

Pauwels attacked on the Cote de Wigtwizzle, the second of four short, steep climbs packed into the final 20km, to open up a solo lead.

And as the chasing group behind him thinned out, only team-mate Omar Fraile was left to bridge across after the final climb of Midhopestones.

With a ten-second advantage on the chasing group, the only question remaining would be which of the Dimension Data riders would be claiming the team’s second consecutive victory on British soil, after Steve Cummings’ Tour of Britain win.

And that was answered when Fraile allowed Pauwels to ride ahead – both men lifting their arms in unison to celebrate victory.