Vuelta a Espana 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome could make history at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as he bids to become only the third rider ever to do the Tour-Vuelta double.

Froome and fellow Brits Adam and Simon Yates are part of a star-studded start list for the final Grand Tour of the season, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabio Aru (Astana) also among the contenders.

And you can watch the action unfold live on British Eurosport, with the race kicking off with a team time trial in Nimes on Saturday August 19. Eurosport will also broadcast a daily highlights package, along with ITV4.

Check out the TV schedule below for full details of when to tune in every day.