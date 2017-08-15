Vuelta a Espana 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Previews

Vuelta a Espana 2017: TV schedule

When and where to Chris Froome's bid to seal an historic Tour-Vuelta double

Chris Froome could make history at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as he bids to become only the third rider ever to do the Tour-Vuelta double.

Froome and fellow Brits Adam and Simon Yates are part of a star-studded start list for the final Grand Tour of the season, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabio Aru (Astana) also among the contenders.

And you can watch the action unfold live on British Eurosport, with the race kicking off with a team time trial in Nimes on Saturday August 19. Eurosport will also broadcast a daily highlights package, along with ITV4.

Check out the TV schedule below for full details of when to tune in every day.

Chris Froome bids for an historic Tour-Vuelta double and British Eurosport will be broadcasting every stage live (Pic: Sirotti)

Saturday August 19 – stage one
LIVE: British Eurosport – 4.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8.30pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 10pm

Sunday August 20 – stage two
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm

Monday August 21 – stage three
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm

Tuesday August 22 – stage four
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 10pm

Wednesday August 23 – stage five
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm

Thursday August 24 – stage six
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – 7pm

Friday August 25 – stage seven
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Saturday August 26 – stage eight
LIVE: British Eurosport – 2pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Sunday August 27 – stage nine
LIVE: British Eurosport – 2pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Monday August 28 – rest day one

Tuesday August 29 – stage ten
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – (Wednesday) 9am
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Wednesday August 30 – stage 11
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – (Thursday) 9am
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Thursday August 31 – stage 12
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – (Friday) 9am
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Friday September 1 – stage 13
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – (Saturday) 9am
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Saturday September 2 – stage 14
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – (Sunday) 6am
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Sunday September 3 – stage 15
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 12.30pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – tbc
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Monday September 4 – rest day two

Froome and Alberto Contador, pictured doing battle at the 2014 Vuelta, are among the leading GC contenders (Pic: Sirotti)

Tuesday September 5 – stage 16
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Wednesday September 6 – stage 17
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 11.15am
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Thursday September 7 – stage 18
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Friday September 8 – stage 19
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 9.25pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Saturday September 9 – stage 20
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

Sunday September 10 – stage 21
LIVE: British Eurosport – 3.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 9.25pm
Highlights: ITV4 – tbc

