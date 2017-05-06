Giro d'Italia 2017: Andre Greipel sprints into maglia rosa on stage two - Road Cycling UK

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) is the new leader of the Giro d’Italia 2017 after sprinting to victory on stage two in Tortoli.

Greipel outsprinted Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), with his bonus seconds on stage one and two enough to take over the maglia rosa.

Caleb Ewan had looked well-placed in the final sprint, after a grippy stage failed to prevent a bunch sprint, but the Australian suffered a dropped chain and finished ninth – one place behind Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas.

Surprise stage one winner Lukas Postlberger (Bora-hansgrohe) finished his day in the pink jersey in 15th place, but now trails Greipel by four seconds overall.