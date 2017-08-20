Rohan Dennis in red as BMC Racing win Vuelta a Espana team time trial - Road Cycling UK

Rohan Dennis pulled on the first red jersey of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as BMC Racing won the stage one team time trial in Nimes.

Dennis led home his team on the relatively flat first stage, which included a passage through a Roman Colosseum, in a time of 15.58 – six seconds faster than world champions QuickStep Floors and surprise package Team Sunweb.

Chris Froome’s Team Sky finished fourth, in 16.07, with an average speed just a fraction over 51km/h, to ensure a solid start to his GC challenge, meanwhile.

The day belonged to BMC Racing, however, with Dennis in the red jersey just days after the team were rocked by Samuel Sanchez’s failed doping test and subsequent withdrawal from the race.