Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates well placed despite BMC Racing winning team time trial - Road Cycling UK

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Team Sky duo Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are well-placed overall at Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 after their respective teams finished second and third behind BMC Racing in the stage one team time trial.

On a mixed day for British riders in the Race of the Two Seas, Mark Cavendish suffered his second consecutive first-stage crash, however – finishing on a road bike with bad cuts on his face.

Cavendish was racing for the first time since suffering a race-ending crash in the neutral zone ahead of stage one of the Abu Dhabi Tour last month.

Another Brit on the startline, Alex Dowsett, helped Katusha-Alpecin to sixth place in his first hit-out in the discipline alongside new team-mates Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel.