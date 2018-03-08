'Frustrated' Mark Cavendish fractures rib, out of Tirreno-Adriatico after missing time cut - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Reports

‘Frustrated’ Mark Cavendish fractures rib, out of Tirreno-Adriatico after missing time cut

Manxman suffered bad crash at 'around 55km/h' in team time trial

Mark Cavendish is out of Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 after his heavy crash in the team time trial, in which he fractured a rib and finished outside of the time cut.

Cavendish went down hard at ‘around 55km/h’ and finished the stage on a road bike, with bad cuts on his face and injuries to his knees, hips, hands and ribs.

Despite his injuries, the Manxman – who also had to abandon his last race, the Abu Dhabi Tour, after crashing on the opening stage – had hoped to race the flat stage two.

But after finishing the opening stage outside the time limit, he has had to quit – throwing his preparations for Milan-San Remo into more disarray.

Mark Cavendish is out of Tirreno-Adriatico after fracturing his rib in a high-speed crash during the stage one team time trial, and going on to miss the time cut despite finishing the stage on his road bike (Pic: Sirotti)

Speaking of the crash, Cavendish said: “It’s frustrating to have crashed, particularly in light of the concussion I sustained in Abu Dhabi, but I’m just pleased that there’s no major damage done.

“It’s frustrating to have crashed … but I’m just pleased that there’s no major damage done”

“Despite the pain from my injury I was really looking forward to a fast second stage and naturally disappointed that I’m not going to be a part of it.”

On Cavendish’s injuries, team doctor Dr. Jarrad van Zuydam added: “The fracture’s nice and stable and should heal well.

“The plan was to let him start [stage two] but unfortunately it was ruled he finished outside the time limit and so won’t be allowed to take the start.”

Cavendish has now been unable to complete seven of the 12 stage races he has ridden since the start of 2017, with his early-season misfortune this year following last year’s illness and injury-hit campaign.

Edvald Boasson Hagen is now likely to take over sprinting duties for the remainder of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cavendish acknowledges the crowd before the stage, but he has now crashed out on the opening stage of the last two races he has started (Pic: Sirotti)

The opening stage team time trial was won by BMC Racing – the third year in a row they have triumphed on the first day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Adam Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott team were second and Team Sky were third, as Yates and Sky duo Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas gained early time on their GC rivals.

Share

Topics:

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates well placed despite BMC Racing winning team time trial

Success for British GC hopefuls but Mark Cavendish suffers another crash on stage one

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates well placed despite BMC Racing winning team time trial
Previews

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 preview & TV schedule: Chris Froome in action against leading GC rivals

Everything you need to know about the riders, route and TV times for the Race of the Two Seas

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: preview and TV schedule
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production