Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Marcel Kittel bags first Katusha-Alpecin win on stage two - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel grabbed his first victory of the 2018 season – and first for Katusha-Alpecin – as he emerged the fastest in a crash-marred finale to stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The German outsprinted world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) to claim his first stage win since bagging five at the 2017 Tour de France.

Team Sky duo Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas remain well-placed overall after finishing safely in the peloton, meanwhile, but Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was one of several riders caught up in the big crash with less than seven kilometres to go.

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) is the new race leader, meanwhile, replacing team-mate Damiano Caruso in the blue jersey after finishing ahead of him in the finale.

Caruso also finished in the peloton, but only after a hairy moment where he and Sagan bumped shoulders but stayed upright just moments after the earlier crash.