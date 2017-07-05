Tour de France 2017: Fabio Aru solos to stage five victory as Chris Froome takes yellow jersey - Road Cycling UK

Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) won stage five of the 2017 Tour de France on La Planche des Belles Filles as the general classification was obliterated on the first summit finish of this year’s race.

Aru, in the green, white and red jersey of national champion, attacked just outside the 2km-to-go mark and powered to solo victory ahead of an elite chasing group.

Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) finished second, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) beat Richie Porte (BMC Racing) into third place to claim the race lead.

Fabio Aru soloed to victory on stage five of the 2017 Tour de France atop La Planche des Belles Filles (pic – Alex Broadway-ASO)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) finished sixth on the stage to move sixth overall and first in the youth classification – moving into the white jersey.

Previous race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was one of a number of riders dropped towards the summit of the climb, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also losing time.

Thomas is now second overall, 12 seconds behind Froome, with Aru a further two seconds back in third place.