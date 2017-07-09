Geraint Thomas crashes out of Tour de France 2017 after stage nine crash - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas crashes out of Tour de France 2017 after stage nine crash

Welshman suffers suspected broken collarbone after crash on descent of Col de la Biche

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas has abandoned the 2017 Tour de France, suffering a suspected broken collarbone on the descent of the Col de la Biche on stage nine.

The Welshman, who won the stage one time trial and carried the yellow jersey up to La Planche des Belles Filles on stage five, was second overall behind team leader Chris Froome prior to the stage.

But, riding in the yellow jersey group, Thomas crashed heavily on the descent of the first of three hors categorie climbs between Nantua and Chambery.

And he became the second Brit to abandon this year’s race, after Mark Cavendish, when he was forced to leave the race in an ambulance.

Geraint Thomas crashed out of the 2017 Tour de France on stage nine (pic – Sirotti)

It is the second Grand Tour Thomas, 31, has had to abandon this year after a crash on Blockhaus at the Giro d’Italia – when, again, he was second overall at the time – eventually forced him out of the race.

Having missed out on challenging for the maglia rosa as a result, Thomas arrived at the Tour to support Froome’s GC bid but found himself in the race lead after a superb ride in the rain in Dusseldorf.

He became the first Welsh rider to wear the maillot jaune in the process, and eighth Brit, but has suffered a number of crashes since – including over-cooking a descent on stage eight.

And his latest crash, and injury, means Froome will now be without one of his leading domestiques for the remainder of the Tour.

