Geraint Thomas crashes out of Tour de France 2017 after stage nine crash - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas has abandoned the 2017 Tour de France, suffering a suspected broken collarbone on the descent of the Col de la Biche on stage nine.

The Welshman, who won the stage one time trial and carried the yellow jersey up to La Planche des Belles Filles on stage five, was second overall behind team leader Chris Froome prior to the stage.

But, riding in the yellow jersey group, Thomas crashed heavily on the descent of the first of three hors categorie climbs between Nantua and Chambery.

And he became the second Brit to abandon this year’s race, after Mark Cavendish, when he was forced to leave the race in an ambulance.