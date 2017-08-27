Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome gains time as Julian Alaphilippe wins stage eight - Road Cycling UK

The GC had already been shaken up at the start of the day, when Team Sunweb pulled Barguil – sat 13th overall overnight – from the race, for riding for himself and defying team orders.

The Tour de France King of the Mountains is leaving the team this winter to join Fortuneo-Oscaro, and had wanted to ride for himself, not the team, in the mountains.

For those still in the race, there was another nervous start to proceedings, not helped by early crashes in the peloton before a breakaway belatedly went clear after 35km.

Among the 21 riders in the breakaway was Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), who started the day with little more than a three-minute deficit to Froome.

It meant plenty of work on the front of the bunch for Team Sky, and when they turned the screw on the run-in to the final climb the peloton was trimmed to size.