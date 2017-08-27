Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome gains time as Julian Alaphilippe wins stage eight - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome (Team Sky) extended his overall lead at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors) claimed stage eight success.
Alaphilippe beat Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe) as the breakaway succeeded once again, with the Frenchman claiming victory on a day when one of his compatriots, Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) was sent home for refusing to follow team orders.
Froome, meanwhile, finished 14th – one place behind Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) – with the Spaniard the only GC contender able to stick with the race leader on the Alto Xorret de Cati.
