Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome wins stage nine to extend overall lead - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won stage nine of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana to extend his overall lead in the red jersey.

Froome, who had not won an individual stage of a race since last year’s Vuelta, pulled away from his rivals on the Puig Llorenca climb to win the stage by four seconds ahead of Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), with bonus seconds meaning he now leads by 36 seconds overall.

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) was a further second down in third place, swapping places with now ninth-placed Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) in the general classification as a result.