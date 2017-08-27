Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome wins stage nine to extend overall lead - Road Cycling UK

Chaves did make contact with Froome, but the Team Sky man motored away again to claim the 40th pro win of his career.
It meant timed gained on his all of his rivals – moderate amounts in truth, but enough to edge him further ahead in the race for the red jersey.
Adam Yates finished 16th, 27 seconds behind Froome, to remain ninth overall but twin brother Simon’s GC challenge – the third string to Orica-Scott’s bow – is over after the Tour de France white jersey ceded ten minutes on the stage.
Froome, meanwhile, now leads by 36 seconds from Chaves, with no other rider within a minute of the red jersey.
Vuelta a Espana 2017: stage nine – result
1) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky – 4.07.13hrs
2) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott +4”
3) Michael Woods (CAN) – Cannondale-Drapac +5”
4) Wilco Kelderman (NED) – Team Sunweb +8”
5) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin – ST
6) Alberto Contador (ESP) – Trek-Segafredo +12”
7) David de la Cruz (ESP) – QuickStep Floors – ST
8) Sam Oomen (NED) – Team Sunweb
9) Nicolas Roche (IRL) – BMC Racing +14”
10) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain- Merida – ST
General classification
1) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky – 36.33.16hrs
2) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott +36”
3) Nicolas Roche (IRL) – BMC Racing +1.05
4) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +1.17
5) Tejay van Garderen (USA) – BMC Racing +1.27
6) David de la Cruz (ESP) – QuickStep Floors +1.30
7) Fabio Aru (ITA) – Astana +1.33
8) Michael Woods (CAN) – Cannondale-Drapac +1.52
9) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +1.55
10) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +2.15
