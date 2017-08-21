Vuelta a Espana 2017: Yves Lampaert into red after stage two win; GC men caught by late splits - Road Cycling UK

Yves Lampaert (QuickStep Floors) won stage two of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana, foiling the sprinters to claim the red jersey as crosswinds hit the peloton late on.

The first road stage saw plenty of nerves, with crosswinds expected, and no breakaway went clear until the bunch was split up in the final eight kilometres.

Lampaert then bolted off the front of the lead group to claim victory, with bonus seconds putting him into the race lead, as team-mate Matteo Trentin finished second, ahead of Britain’s Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) in third.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was caught behind a late split in the peloton, losing time to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), but a further split behind saw him claim a handful of seconds on Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo).