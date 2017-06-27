Tour de France 2017: Alex Dowsett misses out as Movistar confirm squad to support Nairo Quintana - Road Cycling UK

Alex Dowsett will not be at the 2017 Tour de France, after Movistar confirmed their nine-man line-up for the race, which starts in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1).

Dowsett was one of 12 riders on Movistar’s longlist, competing for the seven places on offer alongside Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

But the former British time trial champion will not be joining the nine Brits already confirmed for the race, with Quintana set to be supported by a strong climbing unit for the Tour.

Alex Dowsett will not be at the 2017 Tour de France (pic – Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com)

Valverde, Carlos Betancur, Andrey Amador and Spanish champion Jesus Herrada will all support Quintana’s ambitions of following up his Giro d’Italia second place with a first Tour de France win.

There is no place for Daniel Moreno, however, with Spanish time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo, long-serving domestique Imanol Erviti, Germany’s Jasha Sutterlin and multiple Grand Tour stage winner Daniele Bennati completing the line-up.