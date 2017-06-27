Tour de France 2017: Alex Dowsett misses out as Movistar confirm squad to support Nairo Quintana - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

Tour de France 2017: Alex Dowsett misses out as Movistar confirm squad to support Nairo Quintana

Former British time trial champion one of five cut from longlist as Spanish team favour climbers

Alex Dowsett will not be at the 2017 Tour de France, after Movistar confirmed their nine-man line-up for the race, which starts in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1).

Dowsett was one of 12 riders on Movistar’s longlist, competing for the seven places on offer alongside Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

But the former British time trial champion will not be joining the nine Brits already confirmed for the race, with Quintana set to be supported by a strong climbing unit for the Tour.

Alex Dowsett will not be at the 2017 Tour de France (pic – Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com)

Valverde, Carlos Betancur, Andrey Amador and Spanish champion Jesus Herrada will all support Quintana’s ambitions of following up his Giro d’Italia second place with a first Tour de France win.

There is no place for Daniel Moreno, however, with Spanish time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo, long-serving domestique Imanol Erviti, Germany’s Jasha Sutterlin and multiple Grand Tour stage winner Daniele Bennati completing the line-up.

Nairo Quintana is set to lead Movistar, having finished second at the Giro d’Italia (pic – Sirotti)

Dowsett, Moreno, Ruben Fernandez, Nelson Oliveira and Jose Joaquin Rojas will therefore play no part in the race.

It means Dowsett, who was runner-up in last week’s British time trial championships, before animating the breakaway in the road race, has still only ridden two Grand Tours in his career: the 2013 Giro d’Italia, where he won a time trial stage, and the 2015 Tour.

He had hoped to ride this year’s Giro d’Italia, but was omitted from Movistar’s line-up as the Spanish team again packed their line-up with climbing domestiques, only for Quintana to lose the maglia rosa in the final day’s time trial.

He also missed last year’s race after requiring surgery, at a time when he insists he was otherwise at peak fitness.

The Essex rider is now expected to attempt to reclaim the UCI Hour Record later this year, having held it for a month before Sir Bradley Wiggins set the current benchmark in 2015.

Alejandro Valverde will support Quintana at the Tour, having pledged to forego his own GC ambitions (pic – Sirotti)

Of the riders selected to support Quintana for the Tour, Valverde has pledged himself solely to the service of the Colombian, rather than target the GC himself.

Amador, who finished 18th at the Giro d’Italia as he supported Quintana’s GC bid, will also be a key figure, having regularly got himself in breakaways at the Corsa Rosa before dropping back to support his team leader at the business end of the stages.

Erviti will ride his eighth consecutive Tour de France, while at the other end of the scale the 2017 edition will mark Betancur and Sutterlin’s debuts.

Movistar for the 2017 Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (COL)
Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
Carlos Betancur (COL)
Andrey Amador (CRC)
Jesus Herrada (ESP)
Imanol Erviti (ESP)
Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP)
Daniele Bennati (ITA)
Jasha Sutterlin (GER)

Supported by

Share

Topics:

Tour de France 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Racing

Tour de France 2017 preview: King of the Mountains contenders

Who will win the polka dot jersey at the 104th Tour de France?

Tour de France 2017 preview: King of the Mountains contenders
Racing

Tour de France 2017: TV schedule

Eurosport to broadcast every minute of this year's race live

Tour de France 2017: TV schedule
Racing

Who will win the 2017 Tour de France? Here's the form guide

Is Chris Froome facing his toughest Tour de France challenge yet?

Tour de France 2017 preview: yellow jersey contenders - form guide
Racing

Ben Swift to hunt Tour de France 2017 stage wins with UAE Team Emirates

Former Team Sky man selected for Tour de France for first time since 2011

Ben Swift to hunt Tour de France 2017 stage wins with UAE Team Emirates
Racing

Cavendish, Cummings and Thwaites all selected for 2017 Tour de France

Yorkshireman prepares for Tour debut as fellow Brits make cut after injury and illness

Dimension Data's British trio Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings and Scott Thwaites selected for 2017 Tour de France
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production