Giro d'Italia 2017

Three British riders will line-up for the 2017 Giro d’Italia, with Geraint Thomas leading the charge for Team Sky.

Thomas, who has victories to his name at the Tour of the Alps and Tirreno-Adriatico in 2017, will sprearhead a Grand Tour team for the first time, albeit assuming joint leadership with Sky team-mate Mikel Landa.

Meanwhile, while Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) will look to replicate his form at the 2016 Tour de France, where the 24-year-old finished fourth. The Giro will be Yates’ fourth Grand Tour, though it will be the Bury-born climber’s first participation in the Italian Grand Tour, having completed the Tour twice (2016 & 2015) and Vuelta a Espana once (2014).