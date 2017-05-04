Giro d'Italia 2017: start list - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Giro d’Italia 2017: start list

Three Brits will line-up for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia

Three British riders will line-up for the 2017 Giro d’Italia, with Geraint Thomas leading the charge for Team Sky.

Thomas, who has victories to his name at the Tour of the Alps and Tirreno-Adriatico in 2017, will sprearhead a Grand Tour team for the first time, albeit assuming joint leadership with Sky team-mate Mikel Landa.

Meanwhile, while Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) will look to replicate his form at the 2016 Tour de France, where the 24-year-old finished fourth. The Giro will be Yates’ fourth Grand Tour, though it will be the Bury-born climber’s first participation in the Italian Grand Tour, having completed the Tour twice (2016 & 2015) and Vuelta a Espana once (2014).

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa will assume joint leadership for Team Sky (Pic: Sirotti)

Hugh Carthy will also make his Giro debut, riding for Cannondale-Drapac having signed on as a pro at the start of the season. Carthy already has one Grand Tour under his belt, having ridden last year’s Vuelta with the US-based team as a stagiaire.

In total, one hundred and ninety seven riders from 22 teams will start the race in Sardinia on Friday (May 4). Astana will line-up with eight riders, instead of the usual nine, having left one space free following the tragic death of 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi, who was due to lead the team at the race.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will start the Giro as favourite, bidding to add a second title to his palmares having won the race in 2014, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who will ride a custom bike made from gold, will seek to become only the eighth rider to win the Giro three times.

Here’s the full start list for the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia.

Bahrain-Merida

1 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA
2 AGNOLI Valerio ITA
3 BOARO Manuele ITA
4 GASPAROTTO Enrico ITA
5 MORENO BAZAN Javier ESP
6 PELLIZOTTI Franco ITA
7 PIBERNIK Luka SLO
8 SIUTSOU Kanstantsin BLR
9 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA

D.S. VOLPI Alberto

Agr2 La Mondiale

11 POZZOVIVO Domenico ITA
12 BERARD Julien FRA
13 BIDARD François FRA
14 CHEVRIER Clement FRA
15 DUPONT Hubert FRA
16 GASTAUER Ben LUX
17 GENIEZ Alexandre FRA
18 JAUREGUI Quentin FRA
19 MONTAGUTI Matteo ITA

D.S. BIONDI Laurent

Astana

21
22 CATALDO Dario ITA
23 BILBAO LOPEZ Pello ESP
24 BIZHIGITOV Zhandos KAZ
25 HANSEN Jesper DEN
26 KANGERT Tanel EST
27 SANCHEZ Luis León ESP
28 TIRALONGO Paolo ITA
29 ZEITS Andrey KAZ

D.S. SHEFER Alexandr

Bardiani CSF

31 PIRAZZI Stefano ITA
32 ALBANESE Vincenzo ITA
33 ANDREETTA Simone ITA
34 BARBIN Enrico ITA
35 BOEM Nicola ITA
36 CICCONE Giulio ITA
37 MAESTRI Mirco ITA
38 ROTA Lorenzo ITA
39 RUFFONI Nicola ITA

D.S. ZANATTA Stefano

BMC Racing

41 VAN GARDEREN Tejay USA
42 DENIS Rohan AUS
43 DILLIER Silvan SUI
44 HERMANS Ben BEL
45 QUINZIATO Manuel ITA
46 ROSSKOPF Joseph USA
47 SENNI Manuel ITA
48 TEUNS Dylan BEL
49 VENTOSO Francisco ESP

D.S. SCIANDRI Max

Tejay van Garderen has twice finished fifth at the Tour de France and will ride the Giro for the first time as leader of BMC Racing (Pic: Sirotti)

Bora-Hansgrohe

51 BARTA Jan CZE
52 BENEDETTI Cesare ITA
53 BENNETT Sam IRL
54 KONRAD Patrick AUT
55 MENDES José POR
56 MÜHLBERGER Gregor AUT
57 PELUCCHI Matteo ITA
58 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas AUT
59 SELIG Rü•diger GER

D.S. PÖMER Christian

Cannondale-Drapac

61 ROLLAND Pierre FRA
62 CARTHY Hugh GBR
63 DOMBROWSKI Joe USA
64 FORMOLO Davide ITA
65 HOWES Alex USA
66 KOREN Kristijan SLO
67 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte NED
68 VILLELLA Davide ITA
69 WOODS Michael CAN

D.S. GUIDI Fabrizio

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

71 HIRT Jan CZE
72 BIALOBLOCKI Marcin POL
73 GROSSCHARTNER Felix AUT
74 OWSIAN Lukasz POL
75 PATERSKI Maciej POL
76 PONZI Simone ITA
77 SAMOILAU Branislau BLR
78 SCHLEGEL Michal CZE
79 TRATNIK Jan SLO

D.S. WADECKI Piotr

FDJ

81 PINOT Thibaut FRA
82 BONNET William FRA
83 LADAGNOUS Matthieu FRA
84 LUDVIGSSON Tobias SWE
85 MOLARD Rudy FRA
86 MORABITO Steve SUI
87 REICHENBACH Sébastien SUI
88 ROY Jérémy FRA
89 VAUGRENARD Benoit FRA

D.S. GUESDON Frederic

Gazprom-Rusvelo

91 FIRSANOV Sergey RUS
92 BRUTT Pavel RUS
93 FOLIFOROV Alexander RUS
94 KOZONTCHUK Dmitriy RUS
95 LAGUTIN Sergey RUS
96 ROVNY Ivan RUS
97 SAVITCKII Ivan RUS
98 SHALUNOV Evgeny RUS
99 TCATEVICH Aleksei RUS

D.S. KHAMIDULIN Renat

Hugh Carthy is enjoying his first full season as a pro with Cannondale-Drapac (Pic: Sirotti)

Lotto-Soudal

100 GREIPEL André GER
101 BAK YTTING Lars DEN
102 DE BIE Sean BEL
103 DE BUYST Jasper BEL
104 DE CLERCQ Bart BEL
105 HANSEN Adam AUS
106 HOFLAND Moreno NED
107 MARCZYNSKI Tomasz POL
109 MONFORT Maxime BEL

D.S. LEYSEN Bart

Movistar

111 QUINTANA Nairo COL
112 AMADOR Andrey CRC
113 ANACONA Winner COL
114 BENNATI Daniele ITA
115 DE LA PARTE Victor ESP
116 HERRADA Jose ESP
117 IZAGUIRRE Gorka ESP
118 ROJAS Jose ESP
119 SUTHERLAND Rory AUS

D.S. ARRIETA Jose Luis

Orica-Scott

121 YATES Adam GBR
122 EDMONDSON Alexander AUS
123 EWAN Caleb AUS
124 HEPBURN Michael AUS
125 JUUL JENSEN Christopher DEN
126 MEZGEC Luka SLO
127 PLAZA Ruben ESP
128 TUFT Svein CAN
129 VERONA Carlos ESP

D.S. WHITE Matthew

QuickStep Floors

131 JUNGELS Bob LUX
132 CAPECCHI Eros ITA
133 DE PLUS Laurens BEL
134 DEVENYNS Dries BEL
135 GAVIRIA Fernando COL
136 KEISSE Iljo BEL
137 MARTINELLI Davide ITA
138 RICHEZE Maximiliano ARG
139 SERRY Pieter BEL

D.S. BRAMATI Davide

Team Dimension Data

141 HAAS Nathan AUS
142 ANTON Igor ESP
143 BERHANE Natnael ERI
144 FRAILE Omar ESP
145 GIBBONS Ryan RSA
146 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques RSA
147 SBARAGLI Kristian ITA
148 TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel ERI
149 VAN ZYL Johann RSA

D.S. COOKSON Oli

Team Katusha-Alpecin

151 ZAKARIN Ilnur RUS
152 BELKOV Maxim RUS
153 GONÇALVES José POR
154 KISERLOVSKI Robert CRO
155 KOCHETKOV Pavel RUS
156 KUZNETSOV Viacheslav RUS
157 LOSADA Alberto ESP
158 MAMYKIN Matvey RUS
159 VICIOSO Angel ESP

D.S. COZZI Claudio

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

161 KRUIJSWIJK Steven NED
162 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA
163 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL
164 CASTELIJNS Twan NED
165 CLEMENT Stef NED
166 KEIZER Martijn NED
167 TANKINK Bram NED
168 VAN DEN BROECK Jurgen BEL
169 VAN EMDEN Jos NED

D.S. BOVEN Jan

Team Sky

171 LANDA Mikel ESP
172 DEIGNAN Philip IRL
173 ELISSONDE Kenny FRA
174 GOLAS Michal POL
175 HENAO Sebastian COL
176 KIRYIENKA Vasil BLR
177 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA
178 ROSA Diego ITA
179 THOMAS Geraint GBR

D.S. CIONI Dario

Team Sunweb

181 DUMOULIN Tom NED
182 BAUHAUS Phil GER
183 GESCHKE Simon GER
184 HAGA Chad USA
185 KELDERMAN Wilco NED
186 LUNKE Sindre Skjøstad NOR
187 PREIDLER Georg AUT
188 STAMSNIJDER Tom NED
189 TEN DAM Laurens NED

D.S. VISBEEK Aike

Trek-Segafredo

191 MOLLEMA Bauke NED
192 ALAFACI Eugenio ITA
193 BERNARD Julien FRA
194 DIDIER Laurent LUX
195 HERNANDEZ Jesus ESP
196 NIZZOLO Giacomo ITA
197 PEDERSEN Mads DEN
198 STETINA Peter USA
199 STUYVEN Jasper BEL

D.S. ANDERSEN Kim

Nairo Quintana will start the Giro as favourite (Pic: RCS Sport)

UAE Team Emirates

201 COSTA Rui Alberto POR
202 CONTI Valerio ITA
203 FERRARI Roberto ITA
204 MARCATO Marco ITA
205 MODOLO Sacha ITA
206 MOHORIC Matej SLO
207 RAVASI Edward ITA
208 PETILLI Simone ITA
209 POLANC Jan SLO

D.S. MARZANO Marco

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

211 POZZATO Filippo 0 ITA
212 AMEZQUETA MORENO Julen Y ESP
213 BUSATO Matteo 0 ITA
214 FONZI Giuseppe 0 ITA
215 KOSHEVOY Ilia 0 BLR
216 MARECZKO Jakub Y ITA
217 MARTINEZ POVEDA Daniel Y COL
218 RODRIGUEZ MARTIN Cristian Y ESP
219 ZHUPA Eugert 0 ALB

D.S. SCINTO Luca

