Yellow jersey: Geraint Thomas becomes eighth Brit to lead Tour

By winning the opening time trial of the 2017 Tour de France in Dusseldorf, Geraint Thomas became the eighth British rider – and first Welshman – to pull on the yellow jersey in the race’s history.

Thomas bounced back from the disappointment of abandoning the Giro d’Italia to win the 14km time trial ahead of BMC Racing’s Stefan Kung and claim his first Grand Tour stage victory.

Geraint Thomas is the eighth Brit to pull on the yellow jersey (Pic: Sirotti)

It also means a British rider took the opening maillot jaune of the race for the second year running, after Mark Cavendish’s sprint success in 2016.

So which other Brits have led the Tour de France in its 104 editions to date? Here’s the full line-up.

Geraint Thomas

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas became latest British rider to pull on the yellow jersey after claiming an unexpected time trial win in Dusseldorf – ten years after finishing second-last in his first Tour de France appearance.

The Welshman arrived in Germany to embark on his 12th Grand Tour (and eighth Tour de France) and powered to time trial victory in difficult conditions.