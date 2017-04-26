Decide on a tyre width

Once you’ve nailed down the tyre type you’re after, it’s time to choose the tyre width. This decision can be affected by the wheelset rim width and the clearance your bike frame gives you, as well as the key characteristics you’re after.

Road tyres tend to be sold between 23-28mm in width, although some can be as wide as 32mm. A wider tyre allows pressures to be run lower for the same rolling resistance, increasing comfort with the added benefit of a reduced chance of pinch flats.

However, this can sometimes be offset due to the aerodynamic properties of a wider tyre at high speeds, as well as the slight weight penalty the extra rubber naturally carries with it.

General buying advice

Once you’ve arrived at a choice (or selection of tyres), the next step is obviously to choose one. It’s rare that you can try a tyre before you buy from a shop but you may have friends who use one of the tyres in question, and may let you try theirs out. This will give you some idea as to whether it behaves as you would like.

Read reviews too, of course, but ultimately experience will help you get a genuine feel for what you like and don’t like.

Childs also has some important advice, including that the top of the range tyre offered by the manufacturer may not be the tyre that’s right for you.

“A manufacturer’s top-level tyre will usually be a good all rounder, or sometimes be its fastest model. This obviously has an impact on the construction, which might mean a few extra puncture repair stops during its lifetime,” he says.

“Look for models which offer good performance, if speed is a factor in your decision, but also offers some good robustness also.”

In the Continental range, an example of this thinking is the GP4Season or Grand Prix GT tyres, which Childs claims are more suited to a sportive rider because of their versatlity, instead of a GP4000 S II, which he claims is more tailored for racing and fast training.

Different manufacturers structure their ranges slightly differently, but Childs is also adamant that avoiding the cheapest entry level models is usually good advice, because ‘they will usually not offer any significant puncture protection and will usually be pretty heavy to boot’.

