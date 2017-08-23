Nine of the best bib shorts for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

What makes a good pair of bib shorts?

Regardless of your budget, if you’re going to splash out on a pair of bib shorts, you should have two main priorities – they have to fit well, and they have to be comfortable. That goes without saying.

We’re not going to tell you what fits you best, because every rider differs – and so do the shorts on offer, from those with a compressive, super-aero fit, to shorts with a more relaxed cut – but we can help you sort the wheat from the chaff. A good pair of bib shorts should have a close fit – not necessarily compressively so, but skintight enough to avoid unnecessary movement and rubbing. A multi-paneled design will help the shorts follow the contours of your body. If you can, try before you buy (or have the option to return), to get a feel for how a particular pair of shorts fit.

When it comes to the bib straps, they should distribute pressure evenly across the shoulders, and be wide enough to stop the material bunching up and digging in. You’ll often find bib straps are made from a mesh or a particularly lightweight fabric to help aid ventilation. You should also consider the fabric used on the rest of the shorts, too. Some shorts use lightweight, breathable fabrics designed to work better in warm conditions while, at the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find fleece-backed, Roubaix designs with a water resistant coating. Consider what you want from your shorts and when you’re most likely to use them.

There’s plenty to consider when it comes to buying bib shorts

As far as comfort is concerned, the chamois is the heart of any bib shorts. As you move up through any brand’s range, you will be investing more in the chamois – for that reason, we’d recommend spending as much as you can afford on a pair of shorts, to ensure you get the best pad possible. Pad choice is also particularly personal, but the chamois should confirm to the body and is designed to support the sit bones, so look for a multi-density design which offers more cushioning where it’s needed, and less padding where it’s not so vital and you don’t want the extra bulk.

Many pads will also offer some sort of ventilation, whether it’s through perforated foam or channels cut into the design. Either way, a high-wicking pad will help improve comfort by moving moisture away from the area, reducing the possibility of chafing or… a soggy chamois. There are plenty of techy pad options out there these days – we’ve tested pads with silicone inserts and size-specific designs recently, for example.

The leg grippers, meanwhile, provide the finishing touch. Again, manufacturers use a range of techniques to hold the shorts in place, from elasticated bands to silicone-lined fabrics, but the idea is to provide support without digging into the leg. We generally prefer a compressive silicone band as it provides a smooth transition from the shorts to the leg, while ensuring a secure-irritation free grip.

You can read our full buyer’s guide here if you want to find out more about what makes a great set of bib shorts – but, for now, let’s dive into some of our favourites for 2017.