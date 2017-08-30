Wahoo revolutionised not only the turbo market but the way we train with the introduction of Kickr. The design of the direct drive, smartphone-operated smart trainer has been refined since, along with the introduction of the more affordable, wheel-on Kickr Snap, but now it’s time for something very different. Wahoo have launched the Kickr Climb grade simulator – an accessory to the latest generation Kickr trainer that adds physical gradient changes to indoor rides.
The Kickr Climb will be available alongside Wahoo’s new Kickr and Kickr Snap smart trainers (it’s not compatible with existing models) and responds to workout and virtual course data in real-time to offer an ascent up to 20 per cent and a descent of up to 10 per cent. Having pioneered the smart trainer and seen a host of competitor models launched as a result, Wahoo intend “retake the higher ground” with the Climb, according to UK country manager, Colin Eustace.
