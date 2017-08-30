Wahoo Kickr Climb – first ride impressions

So that’s the tech looked after, but how does it all translate when put to use? We’ve been hands-on with the Kickr Climb at its official unveiling at Eurobike over in Friedrichshafen, Germany, and what first strikes us is just how responsive the system is.

When the road pitches up on the Zwift test platform, so does the Climb, while the newly redesigned Kickr, with its rotating axle system, allows free movement at the rear without adding extra stress to the frame. Set up on a particular rolling section of Zwift Island, the system responds with impressive sharpness, both when pitching you to a sudden 20 per cent gradient, or simulating a 10 per cent downhill.

There are limitations, of course – the bike still won’t rock side to side with the redesigned axles (perhaps that’s an update for the future), and the trainer is of course a slave to the limitations of the Zwift system, which itself can only update gradient input once every second.

As a result, the Climb can adjust itself in a slightly jerky manner, despite Wahoo’s launch claims, as it responds to input commands, but if there’s a device that can stick you in a position dynamically that closely mimics real world gradient changes, then this is it.