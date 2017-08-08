Chapeau Etape jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The Chapeau Etape jersey is a rare beast. Often, those looking for classical looks with high-performance cuts and fabrics have their work cut out, but the Etape jersey is a real contender in this regard.

Central to the jersey is a race cut that’s very form fitting, with long, almost elbow-length sleeves and a reduced cut at the front to avoid excess bunching of fabric when in an aggressive riding position.

That’s matched up to fabrics that justify the intention, with a stretchy lycra-polyester blend forming the bulk of the body, complete with cooling mesh panels at the underarms. What’s clear is Chapeau has clearly thought about the amount of fabric used, with no bunching or ribbing worth noting.