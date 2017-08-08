Chapeau Etape jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Jerseys

Chapeau Etape jersey – review

A race-fit summer jersey, near-perfect for warm weather

The Chapeau Etape jersey is a rare beast. Often, those looking for classical looks with high-performance cuts and fabrics have their work cut out, but the Etape jersey is a real contender in this regard.

Central to the jersey is a race cut that’s very form fitting, with long, almost elbow-length sleeves and a reduced cut at the front to avoid excess bunching of fabric when in an aggressive riding position.

That’s matched up to fabrics that justify the intention, with a stretchy lycra-polyester blend forming the bulk of the body, complete with cooling mesh panels at the underarms. What’s clear is Chapeau has clearly thought about the amount of fabric used, with no bunching or ribbing worth noting.

Chapeau’s Etape jersey combines classic looks with high performance fabrics

In fact, in the medium size I had on test (I usually size between a medium and large), you could easily mistake it for an aero jersey. That said, it’s not uncomfortable in the slightest, nor is it restrictive: a testament to just how stretchy the fabric is.

  • Specification

  • Price: £99.99
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Size tested: M
  • Colours: Navy blue; black
  • Website: Chapeau!

The neckline is also flexible so there’s no restriction at the windpipe, while the full-length zip is easy to pull up, even under a little tension.

In practice, it’s a very cool jersey, with moisture wicking assisted by the close-to-skin fit. When I did begin to overheat on an especially hot day, like all good summer jerseys it proved light enough to dry up in quick order at coffee stops and when the intensity dropped – signified by the copious salt marks left behind on the shoulders and rear side flanks.

Otherwise, the jersey has a range of details to ensure it’s capable of providing 100 miles of comfortable riding.

The arm grippers are softly textured in a lycra fabric and gently graded without being restrictive – so there’s no excess arm hair pulling – while the rear features a low-profile silicone band fitted to an elastic waistband to help retain the jersey against your back.

The rear also features three main storage pockets – ample in size for a sportive and, thankfully, easy to reach – while there’s also a zipped security pocket in the centre, and two additional side pockets (one on each side), for storage of small items like gels. That’s a lot of storage.

It’s all usable, although it’s worth noting the water-resistant lining in the security pocket is only on one side – the inner side. So, it’s ideal for insulating your bank notes from your sweaty back, but not if it suddenly showers.

Six pockets provide plenty of storage space

Like the Club bib shorts that Chapeau would like you to pair them with, I found the quality to be excellent considering the low weight of the garment. Flatlock seams inside have held firm and remained soft through multiple washes alongside the Club bib shorts, and the jersey looks good as new.

There’s also subtle but distinctive branding with the bowler hat logo on the chest, and an embroidered rubber patch on the rear along with a small Chapeau tag on the opposite side. The effect is a jersey that is distinctively Chapeau, but could easily be matched with other bib shorts if you desired.

The stylish arm grippers hold the sleeves in place without tugging on hair

Conclusion

The Etape jersey is a quality item for high-tempo riders, but is equally suited to long days spent in the saddle. £99.99 is a lot to ask for a jersey, but with a quality item like this, it’s worth the investment.

Pros

  • Comfortable race cut
  • Total of six pockets
  • High overall quality

Cons

  • Not cheap (but worth it)

