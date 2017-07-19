Sidi Genius 7 shoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Last month we reviewed the ultra-premium Sidi Shot shoes, which retail for a whopping £350. We know that that kind of price tag will put off many riders, whereas the Genius 7s are available for £170. That’s still a chunk of cash, but what does halving the price do for the quality?

To find out, I moved straight from the Shots to the Genius 7s so I could draw some accurate comparisons between the two in terms of performance.

My overriding sense is that while, of course, the Genius 7s aren’t as stiff or light as the Shots, there’s plenty of performance to be had from them, while the reduction in stiffness actually serves to ease the intensity of the ride. They’re not the best in terms of ventilation, nor the lightest, but you get a comfortable fit and good power transfer.