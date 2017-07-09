French champion Arnaud Demare misses time cut on Tour de France stage nine - Road Cycling UK

Racing

French champion Arnaud Demare misses time cut on Tour de France stage nine

Green jersey contender, suffering with illness, finishes nearly an hour in arrears as he and seven other riders finish OTL

French champion and green jersey contender Arnaud Demare (FDJ) is out of the 2017 Tour de France, after finishing well outside the time cut on stage nine.

Demare had been suffering with illness, and after just finishing inside the time cut on stage eight, he was unable to on stage nine – he and three team-mates finishing nearly an hour after stage winner Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

The stage, with three hors categorie climbs, always had the potential to put some sprinters in grief, particularly with Demare ill, and the French champion is now officially out of the race, alongside Mickael Delage, Jacopo Guarnieri and Ignatas Konovalovas.

French champion Arnaud Demare is out of the 2017 Tour de France, after finishing outside the time cut on stage nine (Pic: Sirotti)

Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data), who started the race as lead-out man to Mark Cavendish, before the Manxman abandoned with a broken shoulder, also finished with Demare and, likewise, is out of the race.

Juraj Sagan, who saw world champion brother and team-mate Peter disqualified for his role in the crash which ended Cavendish’s race, was also outside the time cut, along with Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors) and Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo).

With stage nine also seeing Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Manuel Mori (UAE Team Emirates), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crash out of the race, only 181 of the 193 riders to start the stage are left in the race ahead of the first rest day.

Stage four winner Demare missing the time cut also ends his challenge for the green jersey which, in Sagan’s absence, has been thrown open for the sprinters.

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) still leads the points classification, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who claimed maximum points at the intermediate sprint on stage nine, now up to second, 52 points behind.

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 News & Features

