Mikel Landa to leave Team Sky and join Movistar - Road Cycling UK

Mikel Landa will leave Team Sky after two seasons, after signing a two-year deal with Movistar.

Landa, 27, joined Sky in 2016 after two seasons with Astana, and played an integral role in Chris Froome’s Tour de France win this year – finishing fourth himself, one second off the overall podium.

But rumours of divisions within the team were rife throughout the race, with the Spaniard admitting he had been frustrated at not being able to pursue his own opportunities.

And, as expected, Landa will now leave the British WorldTour squad, linking up with Spanish team Movistar from next year.

Team manager Eusebio Unzue said: “It’s great news for us. Being still a young rider and with everything that’s he’s shown, he should be the rider who leads Spanish cycling for the next few years.”