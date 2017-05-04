Giro d'Italia 2017 preview: the form guide - Road Cycling UK

The 100th Giro d’Italia rolls out on Sardinia tomorrow (Friday May 5), with a fittingly strong cast of riders looking to write their names into the history books in the milestone edition of the Corsa Rosa.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) heads a balanced list of established GC contenders and rising stars looking to make their mark in one of pro cycling’s biggest races for the first time.

Vincenzo NIbali celebrates the fourth Grand Tour win of his career at last year’s Giro d’Italia (pic: Sirotti)

For the first time in three years there are Brits set for the Sardinia startlist too, and in Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) there’s a realistic chance of a decent GC challenge too.

Nibali, meanwhile, is one of two former winners on the startlist – alongside 2014 champion Nairo Quintana (Movistar) – with both men likely to be among the chief protagonists up the likes of Mount Etna, the Mortirolo and the Stelvio.

So who will be crowned Giro d’Italia 2017 champion? We’ve taken a closer look at the form of the contenders…