Simon Yates switches focus to target Tour de France instead of Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Simon Yates will miss this year’s Giro d’Italia and focus instead on the Tour de France, with fellow Orica-Scott team leader Johan Esteban Chaves still recovering from injury.

Yates was set to line up with twin brother Adam for the 100th Corsa Rosa, but Orica-Scott say he will now start Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday before honing his preparations for the Tour.

Adam – who won the white jersey at last year’s Tour de France, and finished fourth overall – will still be racing the Giro d’Italia, however, where he will bid to top the youth classification once again.