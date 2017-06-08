Six of the best... bike bags - Road Cycling UK

Planning a trip abroad with your bike? From training camps in Mallorca, the Canary Islands or Girona to tackling high mountain passes in the Alps and the Pyrenees, there’s plenty of reason to book a trip overseas to start clocking some miles. Maybe you want to tick off a major European sportive.

But for all the excitement waiting at the other end, there is one major stress when it comes to travelling with your bike – it’s your pride and joy, and you’re leaving it at the mercy of baggage handlers.

Taking your bike abroad? Here are six of the best bike bags…

The last thing you want is to arrive and find your bike is no longer fit for purpose, so you’ll want to get your hands on a good bike bag and pack your machine to ensure it arrives safely at the other end.

If you’re looking to invest in a bike bag, we’ve picked out six of the best on the market right now.