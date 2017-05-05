Chris Froome backs Geraint Thomas to make an impact at the Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas has gone from track champion to Classics hardman to super domestique to Grand Tour leader, with the Welshman co-leading Team Sky at the 2017 Giro d’Italia.
The latest step in Thomas’ rise and rise in pro cycling is one he admits he could not have envisaged as a junior rider, however.
– Giro d’Italia 2017 preview: the form guide –
Team Sky have released a short video, celebrating his road to the Giro, in which team-mates such as Chris Froome pay tribute to Thomas’ versatility.
Share