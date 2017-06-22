Thomas and Rowe named in Team Sky squad to support Froome at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas has been named in the Team Sky squad to support Chris Froome at the 2017 Tour de France – but Pete Kennaugh and Ian Stannard have both missed out.

Thomas has recovered from the injuries sustained which led to his withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia to make the nine-man squad, with Luke Rowe’s inclusion ensuring three Britons will line-up for Team Sky in Dusseldorf on July 1.

Kennaugh was widely tipped to make his third Tour de France appearance, having won a mountain stage of the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month and joined Froome on a high-altitude training camp last week, but is a surprise omission from the Team Sky squad.

Chris Froome will attempt to win a fourth Tour de France title when the 2017 race gets underway in Dusseldorf on Saturday July 1 (Pic: Team Sky)

Stannard, meanwhile, has been part of Froome’s support cast for each of the Kenyan-born Brit’s three Tour de France victories, helping to shepherd the 32-year-old through the race’s flat stages, but has been struggling with illness recently.

Instead, Froome will receive the backing of Thomas, Rowe, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa and Mikel Nieve.