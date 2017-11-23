Buyer's guide: bike fit

What should a bike fit include?

Let’s dispel a commonly held belief right from the outset: a bike fit isn’t an exact science. That means, each bike fit experience will be different for each individual. That being said, alarm bells should be ringing if a thorough screening and assessment of your aims and physiology aren’t carried out as a starting point.

“Our job is hold up to the light three key things: the rider’s aspirations, their current physiology, and the link between the two,” says Cavell. “That means a discussion about what the rider wants to achieve – their end goal – should happen, then an assessment of their current physical ability.”

The pre-fit process may also include an assessment of the rider’s flexibility and physiology

That includes variables such as range of motion of the key joints, flexibility of muscles, and functional movement range. “After that, a good bike fit joins the dots to allow the rider to achieve the best position for their goals,” Cavell adds. “Sometimes that means looking at what a rider wants to achieve and its associated position, and them training their body to meet the demand.”

As a result, no one point-by-point checklist covers every bike fit. Instead, having a bike fit should be time spent observing and understanding the body to arrive at an optimum solution. And, inevitably, body shape, size, weight and goals change over time, which means the optimum bike fit changes too.

– Beginner’s guide: how to set your saddle angle –

Once your measurements and functional movement ranges are taken, you can expect to be placed on an adjustable ‘jig’, which, according to Thomas, jig is used to simulate a variety of positions which might suit the rider, with almost unlimited variability at the contact points with the bike. It’s here that the type of riding and goals of the rider are matched with their physical capabilities over the course of the fit. The fit may also take place on your current bike and a turbo trainer, though this won’t allow for as complex a range of adjustment through the fit itself.

Some bike fitters will offer a follow-up appointment after a set period of time, to ensure that the modifications made to things like handlebar height and rotation angle, stem length and angle, saddle choice and its height, setback and angle, cleat position and float recommendations, as well as the position the rider adopts on these newly changed contact points, remain comfortable and are providing the improvements hoped for in the riding experience.