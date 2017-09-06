Eurobike 2017 highlights – part two: Wilier, Giro, Reynolds, Shimano, Castelli, Praxis, 7mesh and more

Roll up, roll up, it’s time for the second part of RCUK’s Eurobike highlights reel, this time featuring Wilier, Giro, Reynolds, Shimano, Castelli, Praxis, 7mesh and much more.

If you missed part one, head this way to see Simplon’s radical aero bike, the latest clothing from Sportful’s forward-thinking R&D department, new gravel tyres from Schwalbe, Ritchey’s updated Road Logic Comp road bike, and plenty more besides.

Otherwise, you can find the rest of our Eurobike 2017 coverage over here, including the all-new Scott Foil Disc, Oakley’s helmet range and Zipp’s revamped tubeless wheel line-up.

Shimano RP9, RP5 and XC5 shoes

The introduction of the flagship S-Phyre RC9 and second-tier RC7 shoes at last year’s Eurobike saw Shimano use BOA dials on its footwear for the first time. Now the RP9 and RP5 shoes have received the same treatment, swapping the existing ratchet strap for a BOA dial apiece.

The Shimano RP9 shoe is available in this smart blue colour

By the way, RC stands for Road Competition, while RP is Shimano’s Road Performance range, so the RP9 and RP5 sit below the existing RC9 and RC7 shoes. The RP9 is made from microfibre upper with perforated vents for breathability. You also get a carbon sole, a single BOA dial with a velcro strap and a claimed weight of 224g per shoe.

The mid-range RP5 gets a BOA dial, too

The RP5, meanwhile, swaps in a synthetic upper and carbon-reinforced nylon sole. Claimed weight rises to 275g per size 42 shoe.

Gravel, anyone?

The new XC5 shoe also caught our eye. Described as a ‘multi-surface’ shoe, the XC5 looks spot on for style-conscious gravel riding. The contrast laces also have a strap running over the top to keep them in place. Otherwise, the shoe has a perforated synthetic leather upper, a grippy Michelin sole and optional spike mounts.