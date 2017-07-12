While we’re big proponents of putting the rider before the bike when it comes to improving performance, sometimes we just need to satisfy our desire for a machine that’s going to give us that final edge – and look damn cool, too. Step forward the aero bike, a tool that these days is often as fast on the hilly stuff as it is on pan-flat roads.

On top of that, there’s no doubting aero machines are among the most striking bikes to behold – it’s impossible not to stop and stare when you see one pass in the peloton or propped up outside the cafe.

Aero road bikes cut a striking profile, designed to slice through the wind

And with aerodynamic know-how improving year-on-year, with new wind-cheating tube profiles, integrated components, deep-section wheels, and improving carbon layups that keeps weight lower and compliance levels higher than ever before, they’re becoming more and more desirable.

So, if you want some inspiration for your aero bike purchase or just some tech to drool over, read on for our pick of 16 of the best aero bikes on the market.