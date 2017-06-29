Tour de France 2017 preview: can anybody stop Peter Sagan winning the green jersey? - Road Cycling UK

World champion Peter Sagan can tie level with Erik Zabel’s record of six consecutive points classification wins at the 2017 Tour de France, as he bids to swap the rainbow stripes for the green jersey once again.

Sagan has topped the points classification, and by a considerable margin too, every year since his debut Tour de France in 2012.

He was in irresistible form last time out too, winning three stages and impressing, as ever, across all terrain.

Peter Sagan has won the green jersey for the last five years, and is targetting Erik Zabel’s record of six (Pic: Sirotti)

But with seven flat stages on this year’s route, despite the prevalence of the high mountains throughout the race, there will be ample opportunity for his sprinting rivals to rack up the points too?

So can anybody stop Peter Sagan winning the points classification at the 2017 Tour de France? Here’s how the sprinters are shaping up…