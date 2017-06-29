Adam Yates became the first British rider to win the Tour de France’s white jersey for best young rider in 2016, and now twin brother Simon will bid to follow suit.

Having switched Simon Yates from the Giro d’Italia to the 2017 Tour de France, Orica-Scott have stated their target is to win the white jersey, but the Bury-born rider will face stiff competition from last year’s runner-up Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Criterium du Dauphine white jersey winner Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe).

Adam Yates topped the youth classification in 2016 – can twin brother Simon follow suit at the 2017 Tour de France? (pic: Sirotti)

Nevertheless, Yates’ sixth place overall at the Vuelta a Espana last year have raised expectations and – after seeing his brother narrowly miss out on the white jersey at the Giro d’Italia – he will hope to double the British tally of youth classification winners.

So could we be celebrating more young British Tour de France success in Paris? With the 2017 Tour de France set to roll out in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1), let’s take a closer look at the white jersey contenders.