Who are the nine British riders at the 2017 Tour de France?

Nine British riders will be on the start line for the 2017 Tour de France in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1), including defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish and British champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data).

That is one more than last year’s race, which saw eight Brits start, and with Scott Thwaites making his Tour de France debut with Dimension Data it takes the number of Brits to have ridden cycling’s greatest up to 67.

Chris Froome is one of nine Brits on the startline for the 2017 Tour de France (pic – Sirotti)

British riders ruled the roost at last year’s Tour too, winning seven of the 21 stages between them before Adam Yates bagged the white jersey of best young rider to join overall winner Froome on the final podium.

– Brits on Tour: all 67 British riders to have started the Tour de France –

So which Brits are heading to Dusseldorf this year, and what can we expect from them between there and Paris?

Here are the nine British riders starting the 2017 Tour de France…